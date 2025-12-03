Pakistan Humiliated By Its Allies: UAE Freezes Ordinary Visas As Islamabad’s Lawlessness Pushes Gulf To Consider Full Passport Ban

UAE Visa To Pakistanis: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tightened entry for Pakistani citizens, halting most visa issuance and reportedly coming close to a complete ban on Pakistani passports, according to senior officials from Islamabad.

Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry told a Senate panel on Thursday that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia “stopped short of imposing a ban on the Pakistani passport”, but warned that reversing such a decision in the future would be extremely difficult.

“This was on the table,” Chaudhry admitted, acknowledging the precarious situation for Pakistanis abroad.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At present, only holders of blue and diplomatic passports, which are reserved for government officials, are able to obtain UAE visas. Ordinary Pakistanis, travelling on the standard green passport, face restrictions.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, chairperson of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, confirmed that the measures are linked to concerns over Pakistani nationals “getting involved in criminal activities” within the UAE.

She further said that very few visas have been issued in recent months, and even those were granted only “after much difficulty”.

The clampdown highlights Pakistan’s growing credibility issues overseas, with its citizens repeatedly flagged for misusing travel privileges.

Earlier this year, the UAE reportedly “unofficially closed” certain visit visas after reports that some Pakistanis were engaging in begging instead of legitimate work.

Despite Pakistan and the UAE’s long-standing diplomatic and economic ties, including a significant Pakistani workforce and remittances flowing back home, repeated travel misbehaviour has strained trust. Visa approvals remain uncertain, particularly for ordinary passport holders, while work visas are reportedly unaffected.

The UAE’s move coincides with its recent push to modernise visa processes. On the same day as the Senate briefing, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem M. Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi outlined new “facilitation reforms” for Pakistanis, including online applications, e-visas without passport stamping, faster digital linkages and processing at the newly launched UAE Visa Centre, which handles around 500 applications daily.

Even with these reforms, the message is clear: Pakistan’s domestic mismanagement and the conduct of its citizens abroad are now prompting harsh measures from key Gulf allies. Islamabad’s failure to curb travel abuses has left ordinary citizens paying the price, with their mobility increasingly restricted.