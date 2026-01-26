Pakistan humiliated: UAE abandons Islamabad Airport deal after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's 3-hour India visit
The abandoned airport deal highlights a broader Gulf realignment in South Asia, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia pursuing divergent strategic partnerships.
Trending Photos
The United Arab Emirates has walked away from its plan to manage Islamabad International Airport, just weeks after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spent three hours in New Delhi signing major defense and energy deals with India.
According to Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune, sources revealed that the UAE could not find a suitable local partner to handle airport operations, even though discussions had been ongoing since August 2025.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv