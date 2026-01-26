Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010593https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-humiliated-uae-abandons-islamabad-airport-deal-after-sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayeds-3-hour-india-visit-3010593.html
NewsWorldPakistan humiliated: UAE abandons Islamabad Airport deal after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayeds 3-hour India visit
UAE PAKISTAN RELATIONS

Pakistan humiliated: UAE abandons Islamabad Airport deal after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's 3-hour India visit

The abandoned airport deal highlights a broader Gulf realignment in South Asia, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia pursuing divergent strategic partnerships. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan humiliated: UAE abandons Islamabad Airport deal after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's 3-hour India visitPakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Photo: Zee News)

The United Arab Emirates has walked away from its plan to manage Islamabad International Airport, just weeks after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spent three hours in New Delhi signing major defense and energy deals with India.

According to Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune, sources revealed that the UAE could not find a suitable local partner to handle airport operations, even though discussions had been ongoing since August 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Late-night food cravings
Be Honest—Are You Ordering Again Tonight?
winter cravings
When Winter Cravings Hit at 1 AM, What Do You Choose?
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi news
Col Sofiya Qureshi conferred with 'Vishisht Seva Medal'
West Bengal
BJP–TMC supporters clash in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim
winter night food
This Cold Winter Night Needs Food
small food order
A Small Order That Feels Like a Big Win
India Iran
US-Iran tensions: IndiGo cancels, changes international flights amid tensions
midnight cravings
Midnight Cravings Don’t Ask for Permission
Late Night Food
When Your Brain Says “Sleep” but Your Stomach Says “No”
weekday cravings
Hunger Doesn’t Wait for Weekends