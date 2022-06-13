Pakistan: Hundreds of vehicles torched after fire in Karachi impoundment lot

A fire broke out in the tow yard near Aziz Bhatti Park in Karachi`s Gulshan-i-Iqbal neighborhood on Sunday, gutting over 440 motorbikes, cars, and other vehicles under court custody. The fire took place inside the premises of the yard around 9:50 am, Dawn reported citing Deputy Commissioner East, Raja Tariq Hussain. Deputy Commissioner East further added that the fire tenders, police, and concerned assistant commissioner reached the site "within 15 minutes". A statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah`s spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said that the fire was extinguished and the cooling process was underway.

It added that no casualties were reported through many vehicles and motorbikes were damaged, reported Dawn. "The report of the incident showing damaged vehicles will be submitted after completion of the cooling process," the statement quoting DC Hussain as saying. According to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation`s (KMC) Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed, six fire tenders managed to control the fire within three hours. He lamented the state of the security arrangements, decrying that there was no guard posted or any fire safety system. Also Read: National Herald Case: Congress turned inquiry into political event?

Later in the day, a report on the incident revealed that a total of 400 motorbikes, 40 cars, one bus, and a couple of rickshaws were destroyed in the fire, reported Dawn citing an official source. The police in their initial probe ruled out the possibility of any sabotage.

East-SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi, quoting firemen and witnesses, said that a spark from a high tension wire triggered the blaze. However, he added that the police were waiting for a final report by the firemen.Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that an inquiry has been set up upon the order of the Chief Minister to ascertain the causes of the fire and determine responsibility.

The notification said the terms of reference of the inquiry would be to enquire the causes of the fire incident and to fix responsibility on individuals or organizations for negligence or for the wilful commission of the offence of putting the public property on fire.

Additionally, Muhammad Hanif Channa, who is appointed to conduct the inquiry, was also directed to propose recommendations to avoid the occurrence of such incidents in the future. He was ordered to submit his report within seven days, according to Dawn.Several residents demanded the immediate shifting of the vehicles` impoundment lot from the residential area to an abandoned place on the highways to avoid any mishaps in the future