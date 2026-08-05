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Is Pakistan preparing for a major crackdown? Foreign media banned from traveling outside major cities without govt NOC

Under the Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026, foreign journalists must obtain an NOC before traveling outside Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi for reporting assignments.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:05 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
Is Pakistan preparing for a major crackdown? Foreign media banned from traveling outside major cities without govt NOC
Image Credit: Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif speaks in an interaction with foreign media in Islamabad. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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