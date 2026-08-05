/Is Pakistan preparing for a major crackdown? Foreign media banned from traveling outside major cities without govt NOC

In light of heavy international criticism over their crackdown on protests taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the government and military of Pakistan have imposed severe limitations on the movement of foreign media in Pakistan.
According to the newly introduced Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026 issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB), an official NOC would need to be obtained by accredited foreign journalists if they wish to conduct any official business outside of the three designated cities of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.
These guidelines severely limit the movement of foreign journalists across Pakistan's provinces and regions:
Travel restriction: Foreign journalists have been required to obtain an advance NOC from the EP Wing of Ministry of Information for conducting any professional work outside of the three designated metropolitan cities.
Travel exemption: There is an exception for personal travel to hill stations of Abbottabad and Murree where NOC would have to be sought out in advance with at least three days' notice.
Scope of application: These directives are relevant to all the platforms, including print, electronic, digital portals online, and social media networks. Foreign journalists, owners of the media organization, freelancers, local fixers, production teams, and supporting personnel are among those who are covered by these regulations.
All foreign media employees and personnel who work with foreign media are obliged to register at the EP Wing's digital portal.
Pakistani citizens who reside in Pakistan or contribute to foreign outlets from other countries must register at the nearest Pakistani embassy, high commission, or consulate.
Two-level system of accreditation: Two levels of accreditation are introduced: Annual Permanent Accreditation for foreign journalists who operate in Pakistan, and Temporary Accreditation lasting up to three months for visiting foreign journalists.
Time frames of processing: Registration cards are usually processed in seven working days, and comprehensive accreditation cards can take four to six weeks for background verification.
Access regulations: Accredited journalists will get the EP Wing Press Accreditation Card, which they need to access government institutions and press conferences.
While the Pakistani government maintains that the new policy aims to streamline registration procedures and create a unified mechanism for international news organizations, media watchdogs and political analysts view the move with deep concern.
Critics point out that the implementation of these restrictions comes immediately after global news outlets exposed state-led suppression of violent protests in PoK. Analysts warn that the mandatory NOC protocol is designed to restrict independent ground reporting, particularly in sensitive regions like PoK, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.