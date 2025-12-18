The sons of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, finally spoke out about the “psychological torture and violation of the standards of international law” they claim their father is experiencing in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. “Maybe we’ll never see our father again,” Kasim and Sulaiman Isa Khan told a daily in a heart-wrenching interview.

The founder of PTI has now been imprisoned for over two years, but his family asserts that the conditions have worsened to the extent that there now exists a ‘death cell’ environment, designed to crush his will by keeping him completely isolated.

Solitary Confinement And 'Death Cell' Claims

“This is the reality on the inside,” the brothers told Sky News. They claim that the former prime minister is held in solitary confinement, locked away in his cell for 23 hours a day with frequent power cuts.

Substandard Hygiene: The brothers allege that Khan is forced to drink "filthy water" and that he is housed too close to prisoners who are dying of hepatitis.

Total Isolation: Sulaiman Khan asserted that his father has no access to any human being, including the guards at the prison. “He is being kept in totally sub-standard conditions that do not meet the international legal standards whatsoever,” he said.

Seven Months of Silence: Both brothers have revealed they have been prohibited from talking to their father for the last seven months and that visa clearance for them to travel to Pakistan is pending.

Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim & Sulaiman, say they’re worried they’ll never see their father again and described his conditions in prison as a “death cell”. Watch my full interview on YouTube and my show at 9pm UK time on ⁦@SkyNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/rfRO8A3hBu — Yalda Hakim (@SkyYaldaHakim) December 16, 2025

A Mother's Appeal And 'X' Censor

The appeal for assistance is, however, supported by Khan’s first wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Most recently, Goldsmith has appealed to Tesla CEO and owner Elon Musk, claiming that her tweets about Khan’s health were either blocked or “shadow-banned” in Pakistan. In her appeal, Goldsmith reiterated the concerns raised by her sons, claiming that the lack of communication was part of the strategy by the current government to mute the PTI leader.

Crackdown On Protests And UN Warning

The situation outside Adiala Jail is still volatile. There has been a sit-in protest by Imran Khan’s sisters and a large number of PTI workers who were denied a meeting with Imran Khan.

Police Action: The police used water cannons to break up the crowd. Leaders of the PTI claim that the water used was "chemical-laced."

Terror charges: Khan's three sisters, as well as 400 workers of his party, were also chargesheeted under terror charges following a protest.

International Pressure: A spokesperson from the United Nations issued their comments a week ago, reminding the Shehbaz Sharif administration that "prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is banned under international human rights instruments."

The Government’s Defense

The Pakistani government has rejected these allegations in the most blunt terms. Mosharraf Zaidi, the spokesman of Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, has called these claims of “torture” indefensible.

Zaidi told Sky News that even though Khan was allowed only one visit per week, Khan has had 870 visits in prison in 860 days. The government claims that Khan has been treated like a high-profile prisoner, following the prison manual prevailing at that time.

