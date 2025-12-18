Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997550https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-imran-khan-sons-interview-adiala-jail-conditions-death-cell-2997550.html
NewsWorldImran Khans Sons Kasim And Sulaiman Break Silence, Makes Shocking Revelation: Filthy Water & Psychological Torture In Adiala Jail | VIDEO
'IMRAN KHAN

Imran Khan's Sons Kasim And Sulaiman Break Silence, Makes Shocking Revelation: 'Filthy Water & Psychological Torture' In Adiala Jail | VIDEO

In a heart-wrenching interview with Sky News, Imran Khan's sons Kasim and Sulaiman describe "awful" conditions in Adiala Jail. From "filthy water" to total solitary confinement, they fear for their father's life.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Imran Khan's Sons Kasim And Sulaiman Break Silence, Makes Shocking Revelation: 'Filthy Water & Psychological Torture' In Adiala Jail | VIDEOImran Khan's Sons Kasim And Sulaiman. (PHOTO: Social Media/X)

The sons of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, finally spoke out about the “psychological torture and violation of the standards of international law” they claim their father is experiencing in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. “Maybe we’ll never see our father again,” Kasim and Sulaiman Isa Khan told a daily in a heart-wrenching interview.

The founder of PTI has now been imprisoned for over two years, but his family asserts that the conditions have worsened to the extent that there now exists a ‘death cell’ environment, designed to crush his will by keeping him completely isolated.

Solitary Confinement And 'Death Cell' Claims

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“This is the reality on the inside,” the brothers told Sky News. They claim that the former prime minister is held in solitary confinement, locked away in his cell for 23 hours a day with frequent power cuts.

Substandard Hygiene: The brothers allege that Khan is forced to drink "filthy water" and that he is housed too close to prisoners who are dying of hepatitis.

Total Isolation: Sulaiman Khan asserted that his father has no access to any human being, including the guards at the prison. “He is being kept in totally sub-standard conditions that do not meet the international legal standards whatsoever,” he said.

Seven Months of Silence: Both brothers have revealed they have been prohibited from talking to their father for the last seven months and that visa clearance for them to travel to Pakistan is pending.

A Mother's Appeal And 'X' Censor

The appeal for assistance is, however, supported by Khan’s first wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Most recently, Goldsmith has appealed to Tesla CEO and owner Elon Musk, claiming that her tweets about Khan’s health were either blocked or “shadow-banned” in Pakistan. In her appeal, Goldsmith reiterated the concerns raised by her sons, claiming that the lack of communication was part of the strategy by the current government to mute the PTI leader.

Crackdown On Protests And UN Warning

The situation outside Adiala Jail is still volatile. There has been a sit-in protest by Imran Khan’s sisters and a large number of PTI workers who were denied a meeting with Imran Khan.

Police Action: The police used water cannons to break up the crowd. Leaders of the PTI claim that the water used was "chemical-laced."

Terror charges: Khan's three sisters, as well as 400 workers of his party, were also chargesheeted under terror charges following a protest.

International Pressure: A spokesperson from the United Nations issued their comments a week ago, reminding the Shehbaz Sharif administration that "prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is banned under international human rights instruments."

The Government’s Defense

The Pakistani government has rejected these allegations in the most blunt terms. Mosharraf Zaidi, the spokesman of Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, has called these claims of “torture” indefensible.

Zaidi told Sky News that even though Khan was allowed only one visit per week, Khan has had 870 visits in prison in 860 days. The government claims that Khan has been treated like a high-profile prisoner, following the prison manual prevailing at that time.

ALSO READLuxury Flat Or Gas Chamber? Viral Video Of DLF Camellias 'Vanishing' In Smog Triggers A Massive Debate On Buying Property In Gurgaon

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vijay Diwas
‘If Indian Officers Led Us…’: What A Pakistani Soldier Said After The 1971 War
Gujarat
WAQF Monopoly Ends In Gujarat As HC Ends Fee Exemption, Puts Them On Par...
Nuclear energy
Lok Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill, Opposition Stages Walkout After Their Demands...
Pakistan protests
Trouble For Asim Munir? Imran Khan's Supporters Take To Streets In Pakistan
Rashtrapati Bhawan
Rashtrapati Bhavan Purges Colonial Legacy, Replaces Portraits Of Britishers...
Jammu and Kashmir
Smartphone Addiction Among Kashmir’s Children Reaches Epidemic Levels: Doctors
Maharashtra
Maharashtra: NCP Minister Stripped Of Portfolio After Conviction In Fraud Case
viral news today
Muslim Man Asks French Boy To Say ‘Assalamu Alaikum’ For 4,000 Euros | WATCH
vande bharat express news
Foreigner Reviews Vande Bharat Services - From Seats, Meals To Toilets |Watch
Goa club fire
Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Sends Luthra Brothers To 5-Day Police Custody