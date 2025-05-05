Pakistan In Panic Mode: ISPR DG Briefs Political Parties; Prez Calls Special Parl Session

Indo-Pak Tension: Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan continues to remain in a panic mode, fearing an attack from India. While a series of high-profile meetings continue to take place in India, the meetings have also begun in Pakistan. On Sunday night, the Pakistan Army’s DG ISPR briefed all major political parties in Pakistan and the meeting lasted for hours, ending around midnight. On the other hand, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has called for a special session of the National Assembly in the wake of the border tensions.

Pakistan mission in New York shared that it has requested for a closed door UNSC meet on situation on Kashmir today in New York. This comes days after India slammed Pakistan at the UNSC for raking up baseless claims against Kashmir.

DG ISPR Brief Political Parties

During a closed-door session held in Islamabad on Sunday, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar briefed political party representatives on matters of national security amid escalating tensions with India. The discussion reportedly centred around the recent Pahalgam terror attack. According to sources, the DG ISPR updated the attendees on the army's state of readiness.

President Calls Assembly Session

President Asif Ali Zardari has called a National Assembly session scheduled today (Monday) at 5:00 PM in Parliament House to address rising tensions in the region. As per the National Assembly Secretariat, the session has been summoned under Clause 1 of Article 54 of the Constitution, exercising the authority granted to the President.

This 16th session of the current National Assembly will focus on the growing strain in Pakistan-India relations and the regional implications following the Pahalgam incident.

Pakistan successfully conducted a test of an enhanced version of its nuclear-capable Abdali missile yesterday, extending its range to 450 kilometers. This comes amid the conflict-like situation between the two countries.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, most brutal since 2000, saw killings of 26 people by terrorists. The India has shown proof of Pakistan's involvement in the attack as one of the terrorist was former Para-commando of Pakistani Army.