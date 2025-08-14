Pakistan: Independence Day Turns Tragic, Aerial Firing Kills 3 And Injures Over 60

Karachi (Pakistan): Independence Day celebrations in Karachi took a deadly turn as reckless aerial firing claimed the lives of three people, including an 8-year-old girl and a senior citizen, while more than 60 others sustained gunshot injuries, officials reported.

The incidents unfolded across the city. The young girl was struck by a stray bullet in Azizabad, while a man named Stephen was killed in Korangi. In total, at least 64 residents suffered gunshot wounds in these citywide episodes, according to Geo News citing rescue officials.

Rescue teams confirmed that dozens were rushed to hospitals following celebratory gunfire. Authorities condemned the practice, describing it as dangerous and irresponsible, and urged citizens to commemorate Independence Day through safer means.

The police have launched investigations into the incidents, promising strict action against individuals found engaging in aerial firing.

Tragically, Karachi has witnessed similar violence in the past. A report by ARY News highlighted that in January alone, at least 42 people, including five women, lost their lives due to gunfire across the city. Another 233 people were injured during these events.

The January incidents also included five fatalities while resisting robbery attempts. Other victims died from stray bullets or aerial firing, though authorities did not release the names of seven people killed, including a woman.

The police attributed the surge in gunfire-related deaths to personal disputes, animosities and resistance during robbery attempts, ARY News reported.

The spike in fatalities was further compounded by road accidents and related incidents. The Chipa Foundation reported that 528 people, including children and the elderly, were injured in road accidents in January, with 36 deaths. Robbery resistance incidents added three fatalities and fifteen injuries to the toll.

Authorities continue to warn citizens that celebratory gunfire poses severe risks, urging the public to celebrate national occasions without endangering lives.