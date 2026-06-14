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Pakistan's inflation worries return as rising energy costs push up food and fuel prices

Pakistan faces fresh inflation pressure as rising energy costs increase food, fuel and utility prices, putting greater strain on households and the economy.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Pakistan's inflation worries return as rising energy costs push up food and fuel prices
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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