Pakistan insulted at global stage? Asim Munir almost stopped outside Munich event, video goes viral | WATCH

A video is making the rounds on social media that shows the Army chief of Pakistan, Asim Munir, arriving at an event in Munich. In the video, it appears that one of the security officials tried to ask Field Marshal Munir for his identity card.

According to media reports, Munir and his team arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Meanwhile, the video has been shared widely on social media, in which Munir enters the venue.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch video here:

The Chief of Defence Forces and the COAS, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived in Munich, Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference MSC 2026. pic.twitter.com/Ba0FcKMNFo — Ali Sethi (@Alisethi_1) February 14, 2026

JSMM objects as Munir participates in Munich Security Conference

A Germany-based Sindhi political organization, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has strongly objected to the participation of Asim Munir in the Munich Security Conference (MSC), calling the invitation "deeply regrettable" and urging international stakeholders to take note.

Members of the JSMM protested outside the venue, highlighting the human rights violations in Pakistan.

In a formal statement addressed to the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the German government, and international human rights bodies, JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat expressed what he described as "deep shock and regret" over Munir's presence at the high-level global forum.

The Munich Security Conference, widely regarded as a key platform for dialogue and conflict resolution, annually brings together world leaders, diplomats, and security experts to address international peace and security challenges.

In its statement, JSMM alleged that Pakistan's military establishment has a historical record of human rights violations and political interference.

It also accused Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies of supporting extremist elements in the region, allegations that Islamabad has consistently denied.

The group has urged the Munich Security Conference organisers to reconsider hosting the Pakistani Army chief, arguing that his participation lends legitimacy to what it describes as a regime accused of repression and regional destabilisation. It also reiterated its demand for Sindh's self-determination.

(with ANI inputs)