In an extremely honest assessment of Pakistan's political and economic stability, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that the existing governance system in Pakistan is a complete failure and cannot address the compounded crises in the country. Giving a warning in connection with the increasing anger among the people, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also specifically highlighted the growing frustration among the youth and online youth-based resistance groups.
In his speech at Pakistan Economic Summit held in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi referred to recent youth movements in the region – he compared it with the public unrest and student movement which resulted in the formation of "Cockroach People's Party" in India after remarks by Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant, which compelled the resignation of the education minister.
Mohsin Naqvi said that there is a similar viral trend emerging in Pakistan as well in connection with the "Cockroach Party Pakistan," an online youth movement with over 114,000 followers on Instagram with the slogan: "Pakistan belongs to its people, not to corrupt mafias."
"We are failing to provide our youth with what they actually want," Naqvi remarked. "Call them youth, call them cockroaches, or call them whatever you like. But if these cockroaches unite and stand together, they have the power to upend everything."
Rejecting token welfare measures, the Interior Minister emphasized that young citizens are seeking structural reforms rather than government handouts.
"We think we can appease our youth by distributing stipends of two to four thousand rupees or handing out tablets, but that is not the case," Naqvi said. "They demand only one thing: a functioning system, justice, meritocracy, and employment opportunities."
By shedding light on Pakistan’s massive fiscal deficit, Naqvi made it clear that the federal government starts every fiscal year with heavy debts:
"No household can run if it starts the month heavily in debt. Yet, every year our national debt increases. Even if the Prime Minister works 14 to 16 hours a day, nothing will change until this system is reset."
Following Naqvi's remarks, a political storm erupted in Islamabad, prompting journalists to interview Maj. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
When asked whether armed forces agree with the Interior Minister’s remarks about the collapse of governance, ISPR spokespersons declined to comment and kept the military away from the Interior Minister’s comments.
"The Interior Minister's comment is his personal opinion. I will not comment on it," Gen Chaudhry stated. "However, good governance is only possible in a secure and stable Pakistan. How good governance is achieved is a decision that political parties must make."
On the other hand, Dr. Arif Alvi, the former president, posted an equally scathing reply on X (formerly Twitter), arguing that it was not the parliamentary democracy that had failed but had instead been undone by unconstitutional means.
"The system has not failed; the people who usurped the system have ruined it," Alvi wrote, pointing to election rigging and the incarceration of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Depriving the public of their chosen representatives and establishing a corrupt, fascist regime is not a failure of the system—it is the result of undermining and subverting it."
Naqvi recommended making new administrative units and provinces along with the formation of political consensus on the matter.
Reacting to the recommendation, Nayyar Bukhari, the Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that while the CEC of the party would consider the suggestion of making new provinces, it could only happen constitutionally and not by executive order.
Bukhari further elaborated that it took two-third majority in the concerned Provincial Assembly, National Assembly, and Senate to make new provinces and requested the defense minister, Khawaja Asif, and the ruling coalition to take the initiative in the Punjab Assembly.
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