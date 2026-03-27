‘Pakistan is no Qatar, we will beat hell out...’,Islamabad warns Israel after attack near embassy in Tehran

As Pakistan tries to mediate between the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war, an attack near Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran sparked security concerns for its envoys.

Pakistan reacted sharply after reports emerged of an Israel–US strike near its embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Thursday. Islamabad issued a strong warning to Israel, saying any harm to its diplomats, in Iran or elsewhere, will draw a firm response.

The Pakistan Strategic Forum, a government‑affiliated body, also released a statement warning Israel against any such actions in the future.

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“Israel must remember, Pakistan is no Qatar. We will beat hell out of them if any harm comes to our diplomats, anywhere in the world,” read the statement by the Pakistan Strategic Forum.

The warning came amid reports that Israel and the United States carried out fresh airstrikes in central Tehran on Thursday, near the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador and the Pakistani Embassy.

Although the Pakistani ambassador was unharmed, the embassy compound and several nearby buildings shook violently from the explosion.

The peace broker, Pakistan

The strike near Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran comes as Islamabad is trying to facilitate dialogue between the US and Iran.

Several senior Pakistani officials have publicly said that if both sides agree, Islamabad is willing to host talks between the United States and Iran.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to help broker “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the two countries.

Washington has frequently used Pakistan as a channel to engage with Tehran over the years.

US halts strikes

The attacks come after US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he was pushing back the deadline once again for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy strikes on its power plants.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well,” the president wrote in a social media post, noting that the new deadline is now April 6.











