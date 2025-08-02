Islamabad Express Derails Near Kala Shah Kaku: 29 Injured In Pakistan Train Accident
At least 29 injured as Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku, Pakistan. Know details of the rescue operation and recent train safety concerns in Punjab and Sindh.
At least 29 passengers were hurt when the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab on Friday, prompting a massive rescue operation, Dawn reported.
