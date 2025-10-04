Advertisement
Pakistan Issues Strong Retaliatory Statement After India's 'Stop Terrorism or Be Wiped Off the Map' Warning

In a statement, the military asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces are capable of mounting operations deep inside Indian territory and warned that any renewed hostilities would be met with a firm and far-reaching retaliation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 11:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Visual of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. (Photo: IANS/ANI)

The Pakistan Army on Saturday issued a pointed reply to Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi's warning that Pakistan could be "erased from the map," saying such rhetoric risks triggering "cataclysmic devastation" if a conflict breaks out between the neighbours.

The Pakistan Army, under Field Marshal Asim Munir, warned that if a new round of hostilities breaks out, Pakistan will respond decisively and without restraint.

"In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint," they said in the statement. 

It said that the armed forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve to take the fight to every corner of the enemy’s territory.

"In the face of unwarranted threats and reckless aggression, the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory. This time, we shall shatter the myth of geographic immunity, hitting the farthest reaches of the Indian territory. As for the talk of erasing Pakistan from the map, India must know that if the situation comes, the erasure will be mutual," Pakistan Army said in the statement. 

 

