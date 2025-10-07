Pakistan: Jaffar Express Attacked In Balochistan; Multiple Coaches Derailed, Several Injured

The Jaffar Express, a passenger train traveling to Quetta, was attacked near the Sultankot area, close to the Sindh-Balochistan border, on Tuesday when an explosive device planted on the tracks exploded. Several coaches of the train were derailed after the blast, initial rescue operations confirmed multiple injuries. The full extent of casualties and damage is still being assessed.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site to provide assistance. Officials are investigating the origins of the attack and the motive behind targeting the train.

Repeated Attacks Raise Security Concerns

The Jaffar Express has faced repeated attacks in recent months, highlighting ongoing security concerns in Balochistan. In August 2025, an IED explosion derailed six coaches of the same train in Mastung district, causing minor injuries to a few passengers and temporarily halting train services.

Earlier, in September 2025, at least 12 people, including women and children, were injured when the Jaffar Express was targeted in a bomb blast in the Spizend area of Mastung. Six bogies of the train travelling from Peshawar to Quetta derailed, with one overturning, according to railway officials. The incident occurred just 10 hours after another blast in the same area.

The repeated targeting of the Jaffar Express has raised concerns over passenger safety and the vulnerability of railway services connecting Balochistan to other parts of Pakistan. Authorities are under pressure to strengthen security measures along the route and prevent future attacks. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing for the latest incident, and authorities are investigating to identify those responsible for the attack.