Pakistan Jaffar Express Hijack: BLA Claims 20 Soldiers Killed, Holds 182 Hostages, Warns Against Pakistani Airstrikes – Top Points

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, on Tuesday, hijacked the Jaffar Express, a passenger train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, in southwestern Pakistan. The attack took place between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar, with nearly 500 passengers aboard. The BLA, claimed responsibility, stating they killed 20 soldiers and shot down a drone.

Here Are The Top Points On The Pakistan Train Hijack

1- The Baloch Liberation Army claimed to have held 182 passengers hostage aboard the Jaffar Express for the past six hours.

2- A militant separatist group also claimed the lives of 20 military personnel.

3- Terrorists have stopped the train inside a tunnel to control the hostages.

4- Multiple rescue attempts by Pakistani forces have been repelled by heavy clashes with militants, while helicopters and drones continue airstrikes.

5- The BLA has warned that it will begin executing hostages if the Pakistani airstrikes do not cease.

6- The BLA claims to have taken personnel from the Pakistan military, police, ISI, and ATF, who were traveling to Punjab, into custody, while releasing women and children.

7- Several passengers, including the train driver, were injured when armed men stopped the train in Tunnel No. 8, according to Railway Controller Muhammad Kashif. The train, consisting of nine coaches, was travelling through a mountainous region with 17 tunnels, where speeds are typically slow.

8- Rescue teams and security forces have arrived at the site, and an operation is underway to track down the assailants.

9- The Balochistan government has instructed local authorities to implement 'emergency measures.'

10- A government statement confirmed that emergency protocols were activated at Sibi Hospital, and ambulances were sent to the scene.

(With ANI, PTI, IANS inputs)