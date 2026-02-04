Jinnah’s promise, forced merger and fault lines still burning – why Balochistan’s secession fears will keep haunting Pakistan

Islamabad: Balochistan stands restless once again. Violence has returned to its towns and mountains. Armed groups and security forces face each other across the tense region, and ordinary families carry the heaviest burden. Many trace this unrest to decisions taken in 1947 when Pakistan was born. Historical accounts and research works describe those early choices as deeply disputed.

The story begins in the final years of British rule. The princely state of Kalat covered much of present-day Balochistan. The erstwhile state had a treaty relationship with the British Crown. Direct colonial administration did not exist there. Its status was often compared with Nepal’s autonomous position in the subcontinent. While other princely states functioned under stricter imperial systems, Kalat had internal authority.

Mir Ahmad Yar Khan ruled Kalat at the time. As Partition approached, Baloch leaders voiced the demand for full sovereignty. Political consultations took place in 1947. Meetings involved Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mir Ahmad Yar Khan and Lord Mountbatten. Historical records describe an understanding about Kalat’s future status. India got independent on August 15, 1947. Kalat announced its own independence soon after and began creating administrative and diplomatic structures of a separate country.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But developments changed the course within months. Pressure from Pakistan increased, military presence appeared around Kalat’s territory and political negotiations intensified. On February 25, 1948, Mir Ahmad Yar Khan announced accession to Pakistan. Many Baloch groups viewed the decision as coerced. Feelings of dispossession spread across the region. Those sentiments continue to echo in political discourse and popular memory.

Today, Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by land area. It spans roughly 347,000 square kilometres. This equals about 44 percent of the country’s territory. The population here is much smaller in comparison. The region holds vast natural resources. Local communities often argue that economic returns never matched extraction levels. Such perceptions feed long-running alienation.

Armed resistance surfaced soon after the accession. The first uprising emerged in 1948 when Prince Abdul Karim Khan led the revolt. He opposed the accession decision taken by his brother, the Khan of Kalat. Insurgent bands operated from rugged terrain. Pakistani forces launched counter-operations. As a result, Prince Karim had to flee to Afghanistan. Arrest followed, the rebellion subsided but the grievances did not fade.

Another flashpoint came in 1955. Pakistan introduced the “One Unit” policy. Western provinces merged into a single administrative bloc. Baloch leaders saw the move as an erasure of their identity and autonomy. Nawab Nauroz Khan led resistance in 1958-59, but the revolt failed. State reprisals followed. Executions of his family members left a deep scar in collective memory.

Insurgency rose again during the 1960s. Discontent grew over military bases and resource control. Sher Mohammad Marri emerged as a guerrilla commander. Fighting spread across interior districts. Political change came later when General Yahya Khan ended the ‘One Unit’ system. The violence subsided for some time.

Conflict reignited in 1973 when then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto dismissed the elected provincial government led by Ataullah Mengal. The decision triggered widespread anger. Armed resistance rose again, leading to expansion of military operations. Historical accounts record the use of Iranian-supplied helicopters in aerial bombardment campaigns. Casualties mounted as the confrontation lasted several years.

The most prolonged phase began around 2000, the year the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) gained prominence. Nawab Akbar Bugti emerged as the face of the movement. After his death, the BLA leadership passed to commanders such as Dr Allah Nazar. The insurgency evolved in character. Tribal leadership continued to be influential. Urban educated youth also joined networks of dissent. Guerrilla tactics, targeted attacks and counter-insurgency drives became routine features of the security situation.

Scholarly and historical writings attempt to explain the roots of Baloch identity as well. One cultural interpretation links the word “Baloch” to ancient Persian descriptions. References appear in epic literature such as the ‘Shahnameh’. The texts portray Baloch fighters as distinct warrior groups known for their attire and battlefield presence. Such cultural memories contribute to a strong sense of historical pride among Baloch communities.

Present instability has roots in history. Old political promises, accession disputes, exploitation of natural resources, neglect of local people, deliberate underdevelopment despite resource wealth and repeated military operations have all left lasting scars. Today’s tensions grow from these past experiences. Researchers, archival records and international observers still study the region through this long historical background.