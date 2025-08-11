Pakistan: Karachi Sees Alarming Rise In Road Accidents, 546 Lives Lost In 7 Months

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents, with at least 546 lives lost and 8,136 people injured in the first seven months of 2025, ARY News reported.

Heavy vehicles have played a significant role in these fatal accidents, claiming the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls, highlighting the widespread impact of these accidents on families and communities. Trailers have been responsible for the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people, while water tankers have claimed 37 lives, dumpers 32, and buses 20.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city, as per ARY News.

In a separate incident, at least seven dumpers were set ablaze by enraged residents following the deaths of a brother and sister duo in a high-speed, heavy traffic accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi.

A speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road in the Federal B Area, killing a 22-year-old woman, Mahnoor, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, while leaving their father critically injured.

Following the incident, angry residents set fire to seven dumpers in the area.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. SSP Gulberg stated that the dump truck driver has been taken into custody.

Police have arrested 10 suspected individuals involved in the rioting and torching of dump trucks and shifted them to the police station, adding that further arrests will be made with the help of CCTV footage and video evidence.

Meanwhile, officials of the Dump Truck Association staged a sit-in protest on the Super Highway.

Association leader Liaqat Mehsud claimed that not seven but nine of their vehicles had been damaged, vowing not to leave the highway until the culprits are arrested.