BALOCHISTAN CONFLICT

Pakistan Killing Its Own People With Chemical Weapons? Baloch Groups' Shocking Claims Raise Serious Concern

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and other international bodies have not yet publicly addressed the recent accusations or announced investigations into the matter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Killing Its Own People With Chemical Weapons? Baloch Groups' Shocking Claims Raise Serious ConcernAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Pakistan seems to have crossed all limits, according to Baloch nationalist activists who have accused the country's military of deploying chemical agents during drone strikes across Balochistan province. 

Well-known Baloch activist Mir Yar Baloch posted on November 20th, alleging that the Pakistan Air Force carried out "multiple drone strikes" in areas such as Kalat, Khuzdar, Bolan, Kohlu, Kahan, Chagai, Panjgur, and Noshki. The post claimed that the debris from the strikes had "chemical particles" and described it as a potential violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), to which Pakistan has been a signatory since 1997.

Calls for International Investigation

The Balochistani activist community has demanded an investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the international body responsible for enforcing the CWC. However, at the time of writing, there has been no independent verification of these chemical weapons allegations from international organizations, medical professionals, or investigative journalists.

 

Reports of Increased Surveillance in Balochistan

Baloch activists have also reported increased aerial and ground surveillance in approximately fifty areas of the province. These claims align with a September 2025 Amnesty International report that accused Pakistan of operating one of the world's largest surveillance networks, with Balochistan being particularly affected. The report alleged that authorities use monitoring systems and spyware to track activists and dissidents.

Escalating Tensions In Balochistan

These allegations come amid rising tensions in Balochistan, where separatist groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the United Baloch Army (UBA) have sought independence, portraying their struggle as a protest against systematic oppression. These groups are designated terrorist organizations by Pakistan, which considers the insurgency to be foreign-sponsored terrorism, often supported by India and Afghanistan.

Independent Verification Still Pending

