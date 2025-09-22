Pakistan Launches Air Strike On Its Own People; PAF Drops 8 Bombs Killing 30 In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a shocking turn of events, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out overnight airstrikes on a village in its own territory, leaving at least 30 civilians dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tragedy unfolded around 2 a.m., when Pakistani fighter jets unleashed at least eight LS-6 bombs on Matre Dara village in the Tirah Valley. What followed was nothing short of a massacre — entire homes reduced to rubble, families torn apart, and the village plunged into chaos.

Local residents described the aftermath as a “massacre”, with bodies scattered across the village and survivors desperately digging through debris in search of loved ones. Hospitals nearby are overwhelmed as the injured pour in.

The airstrikes have triggered outrage across the region, with community leaders questioning why the state turned its weapons on its own people. As of now, the Pakistani military has not issued any official statement regarding the civilian casualties.

Every life lost in the attack was that of a civilian. Local reports suggest that several others have been injured, though the extent of their condition remains uncertain.

Heart-wrenching visuals from the site show bodies, including those of children, lying in the open. Rescue teams are still combing through the debris, fearing that the death toll could rise as more victims are pulled out from beneath the ruins.

This is not the first time the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have borne the brunt of military operations. The region has seen repeated strikes under the banner of counter-terrorism, with civilians often paying the highest price. In June this year, Amnesty International raised alarm over recurring drone attacks in the area, warning that they reflect a dangerous disregard for civilian lives in Pakistan.