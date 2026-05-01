Pakistan leans on China as ‘Hangor’ submarine joins navy – What it means for regional balance

New Delhi: With an aim to expand its naval strength, Pakistan has formally inducted its first Hangor-class submarine into its fleet. Built in China, it was officially unveiled at the Chinese port city of Sanya. This points to a new phase in defence cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, who was the chief guest. Senior officials from both sides were also present at the event. The submarine is the first of eight Hangor-class vessels that Islamabad is set to receive under an agreement with China.

In an official statement, the Pakistan Army described the development as another chapter in the close friendship between the two countries. The submarine programme in the country is being seen as a step forward in improving its maritime strength.

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Zardari calls it a historic moment

Speaking at the ceremony, President Zardari called the induction a “historic moment” for the Pakistan Navy. He said the new submarine shows Pakistan’s ability to protect its maritime borders, safeguard its economic interests and defend its sovereignty.

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf also addressed the gathering, stating that rising threats to international sea routes could affect trade and energy supply chains. He added that the new submarines would help maintain stability in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Growing Pakistan-China defence ties

Pakistan and China have a defence agreement under which Islamabad will receive eight Hangor-class submarines. The first has now been delivered, while the remaining units are expected in the coming years.

Over the past few years, senior Pakistani leaders, including President Zardari, have visited China multiple times. Defence cooperation between the two countries has expanded over time, covering naval, air and land-based military systems.

Implications for India

Pakistan’s naval expansion comes at a time when maritime activity in the region is under watch. The addition of eight modern submarines is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s underwater capabilities in the Arabian Sea, an area close to India’s western coastline.

The development is likely to add another layer to the naval balance in the region, especially as both countries continue to modernise their fleets.

The naming of the submarine has a historical weight, as it is linked to the earlier Hangor submarine known for its role in the 1971 war, when it was involved in sinking the Indian Navy ship INS Khukri.

With the latest induction, Pakistan’s naval plans are moving further towards stronger underwater capability, supported heavily by China’s defence manufacturing base.