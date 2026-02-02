Pakistan left watching, India seals $10B German submarine deal: Why Berling chose New Delhi over Islamabad

New Delhi: India is close to sealing a defence agreement with Germany that could boost its underwater naval strength. Talks between the two countries have reached an advanced stage for a deal valued at around $10 billion to build next-generation conventional submarines for the Indian Navy. Formal signatures between the two sides are expected soon.

Officials familiar with the development say the agreement has been going on for over the past months, with most technical and financial details already settled. The plan centres on constructing six advanced submarines in India through Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in partnership with German defence major Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. The project is expected to include technology transfer, training of Indian personnel and long-term industrial cooperation.

According to reports, the inter-governmental agreement needed for the project has been finalized. It has cleared the way for the final contract. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is expected to visit India later this month. The visit is seen as crucial for putting the final stamp on the agreement.

Once signed, the main contract will be executed between the the Ministry of Defence and Mazagon Dock, with the broader government-to-government pact covering technology sharing, approvals and operational support.

The planned submarines will use air-independent propulsion, which will let them stay underwater for long periods without needing to surface. This capability is seen as vital for stealth operations and sustained patrols in contested waters. The first submarine is expected to enter service roughly seven years after the contract comes into force. The remaining vessels will be delivered in phases.

For Germany, the partnership offers an opportunity to expand its naval footprint in Asia and position India as a long-term production base for advanced warships. German industry sees Indian shipyards as cost-effective and capable, opening the door for future joint exports to friendly countries in the region.

For India, the deal strengthens domestic shipbuilding, supports thousands of skilled jobs and adds a critical layer to naval preparedness.

The urgency around the project shows the Indian Navy’s current submarine shortage. Several ageing platforms are nearing retirement, while only a limited number of new submarines have joined the fleet over the past two decades.

Budgetary provisions for the ongoing financial year already account for initial payments linked to the deal. It highlights the Navy’s readiness to move ahead.

The agreement also carries regional significance. Pakistan has earlier shown interest in acquiring similar German submarine technology, including the Type 214 platform. Berlin works with Pakistan on areas like energy, climate projects and skill training. It is backed by long-term development support.

Defence sales, though, have followed a different trajectory, with India now emerging as Germany’s primary partner for advanced submarine construction in South Asia.

Designed originally by Germany’s Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft and now part of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, HDW-class submarines are known for reliability, stealth and versatility. These diesel-electric vessels are widely used for coastal missions, intelligence gathering and anti-submarine warfare. It makes them a strong fit for India’s maritime needs.

As the final paperwork nears completion, the India-Germany submarine deal is being viewed as a strategic milestone. It shows defence cooperation, boosts India’s push for self-reliance in military manufacturing and adds an edge to the country’s naval capabilities in an increasingly competitive maritime environment.