/From scalpel to life in prison: Pakistan's chilling case of the surgeon Mahrang Baloch who became 'Lioness of Balochistan'

The relatives and human rights monitors have strongly condemned the way in which the process is being managed by the state. Nadia Baloch, a practicing lawyer and Mahrang's sister, has openly rejected the judgment, saying that ATC is an unconstitutional means of repression for the state. She said that as the defense had boycotted the trial, the state had unilaterally appointed its own lawyers as the defense lawyers which Mahrang and her colleagues have completely rejected.