/From scalpel to life in prison: Pakistan's chilling case of the surgeon Mahrang Baloch who became 'Lioness of Balochistan'

In a groundbreaking verdict bound to exacerbate the geopolitical volatility of southwest Pakistan, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Quetta-1 has found Mahrang Baloch, a leading Baloch activist, guilty and awarded her life imprisonment. Renowned for her large-scale campaigns against the alleged atrocities of the state against human rights, Mahrang Baloch, along with Sibghatullah Shah, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), was found guilty based on terrorism allegations.
This verdict is based on the killing of a security official amid a mass demonstration in Gwadar.
The judgment was pronounced by Judge Muhammad Ali Mobin of ATC Quetta-1. Uniquely enough, this verdict was passed in the total absence of the accused party since the accused, along with his/her/their lawyer, has entirely boycotted the process of the hearing.
As of June 12, the imprisoned Baloch leaders are protesting continuously against the state's actions inside the Haddah Jail, Quetta, deeming the latter a "judicial farce."
According to Israr Jatak, the lead lawyer representing Mahrang Baloch, the case brought by the prosecution is highly dependent on the events of July 2024 at the Baloch Raji Machi (Baloch National Gathering) organized by the BYC in Gwadar city, located on Pakistan's coast.
The multi-day protest campaign culminated in heavy clashes between security forces and civilians in various districts of Balochistan, resulting in deaths.
The BYC has condemned in no uncertain terms the verdict of the ATC, describing the life sentences as yet another example of the inherent hatred the Pakistani state holds against the Baloch people.
"This case has absolutely no legal grounds. It has been fabricated on the basis of inconsistent FIRs, conflicting statements, and fabricated evidence. This is nothing but state tyranny masquerading as a judicial order," said a representative of the BYC.
Moreover, the organization noted that the harsh sentences imposed will not stop them from pursuing their objectives, saying that "prisons cannot smother a peaceful civil rights movement" and that this verdict signifies the beginning of a new wave of resistance.
The relatives and human rights monitors have strongly condemned the way in which the process is being managed by the state. Nadia Baloch, a practicing lawyer and Mahrang's sister, has openly rejected the judgment, saying that ATC is an unconstitutional means of repression for the state. She said that as the defense had boycotted the trial, the state had unilaterally appointed its own lawyers as the defense lawyers which Mahrang and her colleagues have completely rejected.
Renowned human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch has also expressed similar concerns regarding the compromise of judicial independence in Pakistan.
"In this regime, the oppressed don’t get justice; we get only the pre-determined punishments. The very institution of the judiciary which was meant to protect the oppressed has chosen to side with the oppressors,” Sammi said.
Mahrang Baloch, a surgical doctor who became politically active after her father's enforced disappearance and murder, is also charged with many other criminal offenses. Arrested initially on the charge of MPO Act, she has been booked in several cases filed by the government against her and other BYC activists including liability for three deaths due to the police crackdown.
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