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From scalpel to life in prison: Pakistan's chilling case of the surgeon Mahrang Baloch who became 'Lioness of Balochistan'

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Quetta has sentenced prominent activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch to life imprisonment over controversial terror charges stemming from a 2024 Gwadar protest. The ruling was delivered in absentia amid a total legal boycott.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
From scalpel to life in prison: Pakistan's chilling case of the surgeon Mahrang Baloch who became 'Lioness of Balochistan'
Image Credit: Mahrang Baloch, a leading Baloch activist, guilty and awarded her a life-term imprisonment. (Social media/X)

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