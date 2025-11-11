Pakistan: Massive Blast Rocks Islamabad Court Complex | 5 Dead, 20 Injured In Shocking Explosion

Pakistan Car Blast: A parked car exploded near a court in Pakistan's Islamabad on Tuesday, Leaving 5 people dead, and several injured, initial reports said. The explosion reported in Islamabad's G-11 area, exact time of the explosion is unknown.

The area has been cordoned off, as per the reports. At least eight people were injured. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed.

Initial reports from local media suggested that a gas cylinder inside a vehicle might have exploded, though authorities have not issued any official statement on the matter.

The area outside the court, which is typically crowded with visitors attending daily hearings, was thrown into chaos following the blast, as per HT.

This incident comes just a day after a similar explosion involving a parked car near Delhi’s Red Fort left 13 people dead. Authorities in India have registered a case under the stringent UAPA and Explosives Act as investigations continue.

Another side of the story suggest, that the blast in Islamabad comes just a day after Pakistani security forces reportedly thwarted an attempt by militants to take cadets hostage at an army-run college in Wana city, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border.

According to the reports, a suicide car bomber along with five other Pakistani Taliban fighters launched an overnight assault on the facility wherein atleast six people were injured. Wana has long been known as a stronghold for the Pakistani Taliban, al-Qaida, and other extremist networks.

Officials said the troops successfully foiled the attack killing two of the militants, while the remaining three who managed to enter the compound were quickly surrounded and contained inside one of the blocks.