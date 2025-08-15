Advertisement
Pakistan: MI-17 Helicopter Carrying Flood Relief Crashes in Mohmand District, 5 Killed

An MI-17 helicopter carrying relief supplies for rain-hit areas of Bajaur crashed in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district on Friday due to bad weather, killing all five crew members, including two pilots, as per media reports.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 07:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

An MI-17 helicopter carrying relief supplies for rain-hit areas of Bajaur crashed in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district on Friday due to bad weather, killing all five crew members, including two pilots, as per media reports.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed that a provincial government MI-17 helicopter transporting relief supplies to rain-hit areas of Bajaur went down in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district amid bad weather conditions. All five crew members, including two pilots, lost their lives in the crash.

