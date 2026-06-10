Is Islamabad tracking India? Inside Pakistan's rapid military space modernisation after Operation Sindoor

Following a series of strategic blows that Pakistan sustained during India’s incredibly successful 'Operation Sindoor' over a year ago now, Pakistan’s military has quickly upped the ante by launching a significant number of satellites into orbit within a mere 16 months.

Reports revealed that the country's aggressive actions have been supported, financed, and developed by none other than the technologically advanced Chinese nation.

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SUPARCO - Breaking decades of stagnation

Pakistan's national space agency, the SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), was formed way back in 1961. Nevertheless, for well over half a century since then, the organisation has suffered from a lack of funding and development until recently.

During a mere 16 month period from January 2025 to April 2026, the organisation has managed to launch half a dozen satellites, accomplishing what it couldn't do in over sixty years.

Increased border monitoring: Is Islamabad tracking India?

Several defense strategists believed that the current Pakistani move is geared towards increasing the surveillance capability of the organisation and monitoring activities taking place along Pakistan’s border areas in India.

The new satellites boast of the modern technological triad:

High-resolution imaging : For enabling high-quality images taken during daylight for sensitive regions.

: For enabling high-quality images taken during daylight for sensitive regions. Hyperspectral sensors : For identifying unique material makeup present at the surface.

: For identifying unique material makeup present at the surface. Advanced remote sensing capabilities: Consistently providing data flows for tracking movement of troops, construction, and fortification within Indian territories.

High-resolution sub-surface capabilities and Artificial Intelligence

Based on reviews from multiple sources, the recently launched satellites are capable of performing advanced imaging of micro-level changes occurring on the earth's surface. Under certain conditions, the satellite is capable of detecting camouflaged and even sub-surface installations which remain invisible through normal orbital photography.

A significant breakthrough in this effort came when HS-1 Hyperspectral Satellite was launched in the month of October 2025. HS-1 features the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for automatic processing of imagery data and cross-checking with ground variations to locate target locations without any time lag.

The Sino-Pak space axis: Transfer of advanced technologies

There is a general consensus among strategic experts that Pakistan does not have necessary industrial infrastructure, chip production facilities, and technological expertise for creating high-grade hyperspectral and artificial intelligence-driven satellites.

Documented proof shows that China has played a major role in this modernisation drive. Beyond providing the core telemetry and sensor hardware, Beijing has facilitated multiple launches using its own Long March rocket variants, embedding Chinese aerospace expertise directly into Pakistan's forward military framework.

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