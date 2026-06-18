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Used and thrown: How a digital signature robbed Pakistan of its pride moment in Trump’s $300B US-Iran peace deal

Pakistan's hopes of celebrating a major diplomatic victory faded after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The unexpected online signing cancelled a planned Swiss summit and denied Pakistan the global spotlight despite its role as mediator.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
Used and thrown: How a digital signature robbed Pakistan of its pride moment in Trump’s $300B US-Iran peace deal
Image Credit: ANI. US Vice President JD Vance meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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