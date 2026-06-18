/Used and thrown: How a digital signature robbed Pakistan of its pride moment in Trump’s $300B US-Iran peace deal

Pakistan had hoped to celebrate a major diplomatic achievement after helping broker a historic peace agreement between the United States and Iran. However, that moment never arrived. US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the agreement digitally from their capitals, putting the deal into effect immediately and cancelling the planned high-profile signing ceremony.
Pakistan spent months presenting itself as a key mediator in efforts to end the Middle East conflict. The country expected a major diplomatic victory after being chosen by President Trump to help facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was expected to attend a high-profile signing event in Switzerland. However, the ceremony was cancelled after both leaders signed the agreement electronically, leaving Pakistan without the international spotlight it had anticipated.
The peace agreement followed months of diplomatic efforts. In a surprise move, Trump selected Islamabad as the main venue for negotiations, bypassing several traditional diplomatic capitals in Europe and elsewhere.
The decision gave Pakistan an opportunity to strengthen its international standing and showcase its role as a mediator in one of the world's most important conflicts.
President Trump signed the 14-point framework during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 summit.
A formal signing ceremony had been scheduled at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland. Instead, Trump and Pezeshkian completed the process electronically from their respective capitals.
As a result, the planned summit was cancelled and technical delegations were sent to Geneva to handle follow-up discussions.
The agreement includes an immediate halt to military operations and sets a 60-day timeline for negotiating a final settlement.
The framework calls for the removal of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and guarantees safe commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The deal includes phased sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a US-backed economic development program for Iran valued at at least $300 billion.
Iran has reaffirmed that it will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons. The agreement also opens the door for future discussions regarding enriched uranium stockpiles under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision.
Despite the breakthrough, Iranian officials highlighted concerns about past disagreements between the two countries.
Iranian envoy Fathali said Tehran has consistently honored its international commitments and pointed to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement as a major source of distrust.
He said the new agreement could become a foundation for long-term stability and cooperation if all parties respect their commitments. However, he warned that the success of the accord depends on both sides fulfilling their obligations.
The agreement marks a significant diplomatic development and could reshape relations between the United States and Iran. While Pakistan played a central role in bringing the parties together, the unexpected digital signing meant the country missed the public recognition it had hoped to receive.
Negotiators will now work toward a final agreement within the next 60 days.
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