Pakistan Monsoon Fury: Death Toll Reaches 116 Amidst Deadly Floods, Sindh Govt Negligence

Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods have killed at least 116 people and injured 253 others across Pakistan since June 26, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA's latest report, five more deaths and 41 injuries were recorded in the past 24 hours due to rain-related incidents.

The eastern Punjab province recorded the highest number of fatalities with 44, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with 37, the southern Sindh province with 18, and the southwestern Balochistan province with 16.

One death and five injuries were reported in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, while no casualties were recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan and the Islamabad Capital Territory, said the NDMA, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency has issued a weather alert, warning of potential flash floods in parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provinces, as heavy rainfall is forecast to continue through Thursday.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned district administrations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) about the risk of flooding due to a new spell of torrential rainfall forecasted from July 11 to 17. Heavy rain and flash floods, which have already caused significant destruction in June, are expected to persist.

Pakistan’s monsoon season runs from June to September and frequently brings widespread disruption. Each year, heavy downpours trigger deadly floods, landslides, and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, densely populated, and poorly drained areas.

In Sindh, rain accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms is expected in Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad from July 14 to 16, with intermittent breaks.

According to the leading Pakistani newspaper 'Dawn', the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also warned of possible urban flooding in low-lying areas of the twin cities, as well as Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

Between June 26 and July 14, electrocution emerged as the leading cause of rain-related fatalities, followed by flash floods. In one tragic incident in late June, at least 13 tourists died after being swept away while seeking shelter on a raised riverbank during sudden flooding.

Authorities have issued further warnings and urged residents -- especially those in low-lying or at-risk areas -- to take precautionary measures. Rescue and relief efforts remain ongoing in the most severely impacted regions.

Despite repeated monsoon forecasts and warnings, the Sindh provincial government has failed to take adequate action to clean stormwater drains, sewer lines, or gutters. As a result, many areas remain waterlogged, even as fresh rainfall is expected starting July 15.

In Hyderabad, residents are increasingly concerned about the state of the main drains, which are choked with garbage and lack protective walls -- many of which are either broken or missing. The Express Tribune, a leading Pakistani daily, reported that no repairs have been carried out.

Although the Meteorological Department had formally notified the Sindh government about the incoming weather system, resulting in high-level meetings with commissioners, deputy commissioners, and municipal agencies, no meaningful preparations have materialised on the ground.

On July 10, the Sindh Local Government Department issued directives to various municipal bodies -- including the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and town municipal administrations -- urging them to take preventive action. However, more than 48 hours later, no visible steps had been taken.

Despite receiving Rs 1.2 million in monthly government grants, local Union Committees have failed to allocate funds for essential services like drain maintenance, with most of the budget consumed by salaries and utility bills.

Each year, the Sindh government and local authorities hold emergency meetings and announce rain preparedness plans, allocating millions of rupees. Yet, in practice, drains remain uncleared, and fraudulent bills are allegedly submitted for nonexistent cleaning work -- leading to widespread misappropriation of public funds.

Additionally, no institution or bureaucrat has ever been held responsible for the repeated negligence, media reports suggest.