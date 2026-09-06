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'Not charity': Pakistan panel demands swift justice in gender violence cases

Pakistan's parliamentary panel on gender mainstreaming demands convictions in violence cases against women, ordering a central tracking dashboard and a dedicated police cell.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
'Not charity': Pakistan panel demands swift justice in gender violence cases
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative image.

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'Not charity': Pakistan panel demands swift justice in gender violence cases
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