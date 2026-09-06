/'Not charity': Pakistan panel demands swift justice in gender violence cases

The National Assembly’s special committee on gender mainstreaming has raised serious concerns over the growing incidence of violence against women and girls in Pakistan, urging authorities to move beyond case registration and ensure convictions through effective investigations and prosecutions, as reported by Dawn.



According to Dawn, the committee, chaired by Nafisa Shah, condemned violence against women and girls and expressed solidarity with victims and their families.



It called on federal and provincial authorities to conduct prompt, impartial and transparent investigations while ensuring that cases are prosecuted without unnecessary delays and in accordance with due process.



The committee also demanded action against officials whose negligence, delays, interference or failure to protect victims or preserve evidence hinder the pursuit of justice.



Members stated that simply registering complaints or forming inquiry committees could not be considered an adequate response.



The lawmakers called for a mechanism to follow each case throughout the criminal justice process, from the initial complaint and investigation to prosecution, trial and final disposal.



Shah emphasised that the ultimate measure of the justice system should be convictions based on credible investigations, properly preserved evidence and timely prosecution.



The committee recommended establishing a dedicated serious-case cell within Islamabad Police to oversee major cases involving violence against women and children.



The proposed unit would provide continuous institutional follow-up and ensure that cases do not disappear into bureaucratic delays.



The committee further directed the Ministry of Human Rights to coordinate with provincial police chiefs and Islamabad authorities to create a central dashboard for monitoring such cases.



The proposed system would track registration, investigation, evidence preservation, prosecution, trial and outcomes, as highlighted by Dawn.