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Pakistan Navy's leadership record stops at the water where it matters now

A look at why the Pakistan Navy's extensive command record in CTF 150 contrasts with its absence from leadership roles in Red Sea coalitions like Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Edited ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Pakistan Navy's leadership record stops at the water where it matters now
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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