- Reported by Anuvesh Reth
When the United States launched Operation Prosperity Guardian in December 2023 to counter Houthi missile threats in the Red Sea, Pakistan was conspicuously absent from the founding coalition roster. This notable exclusion persisted despite Pakistani nationals continuing to work aboard commercial cargo vessels transiting the exact trade corridor these multinational naval initiatives were designed to protect.
Even though other overlapping Western maritime initiatives such as EU's Operation Aspides had been activated to safeguard the Bab al-Mandeb strait, no Pakistanis have served in this role as part of an active international coalition.
To date, neither the US-led nor European-led maritime initiative established in late 2023 has seen Pakistani naval officers placed in command or shaping policy for Red Sea protection.
Contradictory reporting: While occasional summaries from regional think-tanks might suggest otherwise, detailed listings in English of the order of battle for the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian are void of any Pakistani representation.
Distinct corridors: This gap in active service differs markedly from Pakistan's rich track record as leaders of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) task forces operating in neighboring waters.
Operational reality: The difference in structure reveals a gap in geopolitical and tactical terms between the maritime security operations in the North Arabian Sea and missile defense operations in the Red Sea.
It would be wrong to say that Pakistan doesn’t have experience in naval commands because its surface forces have led CTF 150 operation for the fourteenth time since 2002.
CTF 150 leadership: The Pakistan Navy has been leading the security operation in the Gulf of Oman and North Arabian Sea since January to July 2026, just before commercial ships were attacked once again.
Core competence: This vast experience proves that Islamabad has command capability in the field of maritime and counter-terrorism operations.
Geographical limitations: Nevertheless, all this experience and capability are limited by a mandate for the particular task force that does not cover the area of missile threats in the southern part of the Red Sea.
The discrepancy of regional leadership and lack of presence in the Red Sea is also based on technological capability.
Air-defense deficits: Coalition leadership against persistent anti-ship missile threats demands advanced air-defense destroyers equipped with comprehensive multi-layered radar and interceptor architectures.
Modernisation focus: Pakistan's recent naval acquisitions, anchored by Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates featuring live-fire-tested medium-range missile systems, lean toward regional deterrence and blue-water modernization rather than expeditionary air defense.
Strategic reality: Ultimately, the Pakistan Navy continues to lead within the mission parameters it constructed its reputation upon while sitting outside the operational rooms managing the missile threats impacting its citizens at sea.
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