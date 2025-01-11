Sahiwal: Crime rate in Sahiwal district of central Punjab has witnessed a notable increase in 2024, with a total of 23,314 cases registered, marking a sharp rise of 3,393 cases compared to the previous year, The Express Tribune reported. This uptick highlights a growing challenge for law enforcement agencies in the region. The Express Tribune further reported that the police registered 1,486 new cases throughout the year and arrested 1,510 individuals.

Significant recoveries were made in anti-narcotics operations, including 743 kilograms of cannabis, 172 kilograms of opium, 29 kilograms of heroin, 4.5 kilograms of ICE, and 19,478 liters of illegal alcohol. Additionally, 88 illicit distilleries were dismantled in these efforts.

According to The Express Tribune, a notable portion of the crime surge stemmed from illegal arms-related activities. The police registered 996 cases and arrested over 1,000 suspects. In the process, they confiscated 814 pistols, 66 shotguns, 44 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, shedding light on the growing menace of weaponry in the area.

Further, the police also intensified their hunt for fugitives and habitual offenders, with 462 Category A fugitives, 3,946 Category B fugitives, 2,108 court absconders, and 2,674 habitual criminals arrested. This large-scale operation reflects the increasing number of individuals involved in ongoing criminal activities in the region.

On the property crime front, over 3,500 cases were solved, recovering stolen goods worth a staggering Pakistani currency (PKR) 325.9 million. Police also dismantled 43 criminal gangs, seizing an additional PKR 43.1 million worth of stolen assets. However, despite these successes, property crimes remain a major concern.

In terms of violent crime, police operations led to six criminals being killed, five injured, and 20 arrested. Investigators also solved 10 out of 12 blind murder cases. The increase in both serious and property-related offences indicates a challenging year ahead for Sahiwal's law enforcement agencies.