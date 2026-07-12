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Report flags risks in Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine and military control

The report also highlights Pakistan’s history of nuclear proliferation through the network run by Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Report flags risks in Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine and military control
Image Credit: IANS.

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