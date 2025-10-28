Pakistan Offers Bangladesh Access To Karachi Port For Trade - What Does It Mean?

Pakistan has reportedly offered Bangladesh access to the Karachi Port Trust. According to a local media report, the offer was extended during the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between Islamabad and Dhaka.

This JEC was the first such meeting in 20 years. Moreover, the access to Karachi Port would assist Bangladesh in expanding the trade network with China and other Central Asian nations.

What Does It Mean For Bangladesh?

Pakistan's Samaa TV reported, citing an official statement, that the offer is expected to ease the trade for Bangladesh.

Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

The visiting Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday.

According to ANI, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said, "During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, including the growing importance of bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation."

"Emphasising the shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries, General Mirza expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors. He noted the vast potential for expanding trade, connectivity, and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan," it added.

"Our two countries will support each other," General Mirza said, adding that a two-way shipping route between Karachi and Chittagong has already begun operations, while a Dhaka-Karachi air route is expected to open within months.

Both sides also underscored the need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and Europe. They exchanged views on the growing challenge of misinformation and the misuse of social media by non-state actors to undermine peace and stability across various regions.

(with ANI inputs)