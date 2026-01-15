Pakistan On High Alert After Iran Threatens Key Airbases Amid Escalating Tensions With US

Islamabad is reportedly facing an unprecedented security challenge as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. Experts warn that Pakistan could become a frontline target if its territory is used in any potential attacks against Iran. Concerns are particularly focused on the strategic Samangali Air Base in Balochistan, which hosts a significant presence of American military personnel and equipment.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the emerging threat. He highlighted that Iran’s most powerful paramilitary force, Faraza, has identified the Samangali Air Base as a potential first target. The base is key to monitoring activities in Afghanistan and Iran, and houses US drones, fighter jets, and refuelling aircraft. The distance from Tehran to Samangali is approximately 1,350 kilometres, well within the range of Iran’s medium and long-range missiles, including Shahab‑3, Emad, Gadr‑1, Sejil‑1, Khorramshahr, and the hypersonic Haj Qasem missile.

According to the report, Iran’s missiles could strike other Pakistani bases as well, including Shamsi Airfield, Masroor and Faisal Air Bases in Karachi, and Rafiqui, Murid, and Noor Khan Air Bases in Punjab. The presence of US forces at these sites increases the risk of a direct confrontation if any military action is launched from Pakistani soil.

The episode also highlighted the growing pressure on Pakistan’s leadership. Pakistani officials, aware of the potential fallout, have begun troop deployments along the Iran border. Analysts suggest that any US attack on Iran launched via Pakistan could provoke a direct Iranian response, potentially causing internal unrest and forcing Pakistan to navigate a highly delicate situation.

Furthermore, Iran has issued warnings not only to Pakistan but also to other Gulf allies such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, cautioning them against providing bases or airspace for US operations. Israel, in response, has activated its Iron Dome and Iron Beam defence systems in anticipation of potential threats.

The DNA report concludes that Pakistan, caught between US-Iran tensions, faces a complex security dilemma. While Islamabad has repeatedly assured Iran that its territory will not be used against it, the strategic positioning of American forces has placed the country in a highly vulnerable position.