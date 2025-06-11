Pakistan On Notice? Trump’s New South Asia Hawk Pledges Ties ‘Where It Suits US Interests’

New Delhi: “If confirmed, I will pursue security cooperation with Pakistan where it is in US interest,” said Indian-American security expert Paul Kapur. His words came at a moment when regional tensions, especially after near-conflict scenarios, have kept the Indo-Pacific under the global lens.

He is President Donald Trump’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs, replacing Donald Lu – who completed his term in January 2025. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will oversee American diplomacy with one of the most complex, sensitive and volatile regions in the world.

In a series of strong remarks, Kapur also said, “We are seeking opportunities for bilateral collaboration in trade and investments. South Asia recently avoided a costly conflict, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Roberio intensely engaged in the issue.”

He added, “If confirmed, I will continue to promote longstanding US security interests with India and Pakistan for peace, stability and fight against terror. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan are important for stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Kapur is not a diplomat by accident. He is one by preparation. Known for his work on terrorism, nuclear security and regional deterrence, he has spent years studying how fragile peace in South Asia actually is.

His books, including ‘Dangerous Deterrent and Jihad as Grand Strategy’, look at Pakistan's internal and external risk factors with brutal clarity.

Why is His Nomination Important Now?

South Asia is on edge. A flare-up between India and Pakistan was narrowly avoided. Washington wants someone who understands the depth of the region's tensions, not just the surface.

Kapur fits that bill. He has spent his career analysing India-Pakistan hostility, the China angle in the Indian Ocean and the balancing role smaller nations play. His appointment signals that the United States will not handle this region casually.

He acknowledged this directly, “Sri Lanka and Maldives are located along major ocean trade routes and Bangladesh possesses the largest economy after India. If confirmed, I will advocate for enhanced US cooperation in these regions and counter Chinese influence.”

How Will His Approach Shape the Indo-Pacific?

Kapur is not only focusing on India and Pakistan. He is looking at the entire Indo-Pacific stretch as one strategic belt. The Indian Ocean is now a chessboard. China is moving in. The United States is trying to respond without alarming allies or triggering confrontation.

His view is that nations like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal are not fringe players. They are key dominoes. If they fall under unchecked Chinese influence, the whole balance can shift. That is why he wants to invest diplomatic energy there.

He sees U.S. cooperation with these countries as more than symbolic. It is part of a long game in the Indo-Pacific, one that the United States cannot afford to lose.

What Does His Stance on Pakistan Mean for India?

Kapur’s approach to Pakistan is not fuzzy. He is open to engagement, but not at any cost. His line – “where it is in America’s interest” – is clear. This is not the usual “we want both countries to talk” script. It is strategic, conditional and based on outcomes.

For India, this is both reassuring and realistic. Washington will not turn a blind eye to cross-border terrorism. Kapur is unlikely to chase illusions about Pakistan's double games. But he also understands that isolating Pakistan completely can create more chaos.

India may finally find an American counterpart who gets the fine line between pressure and partnership.

A Profile Rooted in Experience

Kapur holds a PhD from the University of Chicago and a BA from Amherst. He has taught at Stanford and Claremont McKenna and is now at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. From 2020-2021, he served on the U.S. State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, where he shaped strategies related to Indo-Pacific security and U.S.-India defence ties.

He has led several U.S.-India dialogues and managed classified-level defence interactions. His research has appeared in top journals like International Security and Asian Survey, covering nuclear doctrines, militant strategies and deterrence breakdowns.

Now, if confirmed, he will be steering the U.S. diplomacy in a region where war and peace often hang by a thread.