/The 'one-dish' wedding rule: Why Pakistan is banning big marriage feasts and car purchases

Pakistan's fuel crunch has reached the wedding table, with the government ordering a one-dish limit at marriage functions as part of a new drive to save fuel and cut spending. The government has banned the purchases of new vehicles, halved fuel allocations for official cars and set earlier closing times for markets, wedding halls and restaurants across the country.
The measures took effect immediately after the Cabinet Division issued a fresh notification on Thursday. Pakistan has brought back the restrictions as renewed fighting in the Middle East puts pressure on fuel supplies and prices.
Large food spreads are a common feature of weddings across South Asia. Pakistan's latest austerity order brings marriage functions directly under the fuel and spending curbs.
The one-dish restriction is not entirely new. Similar measures were introduced during Pakistan's earlier fuel-saving drive this year. In March, Sindh also moved to restrict wedding menus as part of its austerity measures.
The austerity order also stops government departments from buying new vehicles. This is a ban on government vehicle purchases, rather than a nationwide ban on private citizens buying cars.
Operational vehicles used by the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies, essential services and the Federal Board of Revenue are exempt from the fuel cut. Administrative and non-operational vehicles remain covered by it.
The restrictions will also change how late many businesses can remain open. The government has set different closing times depending on the type of establishment.
Takeaway and home-delivery services are exempt from the restaurant closing restriction. Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, medical laboratories, fuel and CNG stations and EV charging stations, are also exempt from the closing-hour rules. Gyms, sports facilities, IT companies and call centres are among the other exemptions reported by Pakistani media.
The government has also restricted foreign travel by federal officials for three months. Where representation abroad is considered necessary, Pakistan's ambassador or high commissioner can represent the country.
There are exemptions for certain scholarships, training programmes and courses arranged through official agreements. When foreign travel cannot be avoided, ministers, advisers and other government representatives have been told to use economy class.
Pakistan has ordered a 5 per cent monthly reduction in non-employee-related government expenditure during the current financial year. Development projects are excluded.
Government-funded seminars, training sessions and conferences have also been restricted. Departments have been asked to use teleconferences where possible and government facilities when an in-person event is necessary.
Official dinners have been banned except when foreign delegations are involved. The measures also apply to Pakistani missions abroad, although rent, education and medical expenses remain covered.
The immediate problem is fuel. Fighting in the Middle East has disrupted energy supplies and pushed up oil prices. Pakistan's ministers said this week that disruption to Gulf energy routes and the RLNG supply chain was putting fresh pressure on the country's energy system.
Pakistan is heavily exposed when international oil and gas supplies become more expensive or harder to secure. Disruption to shipping and energy routes in the Gulf and wider Middle East can raise the cost of getting fuel into the country.
That pressure is already reaching consumers. Pakistan raised petrol prices by Rs 4.42 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs 6.10 per litre this week, according to Dawn.
This is not Islamabad's first austerity drive in 2026. The government introduced fuel-saving measures in March after the Middle East conflict disrupted energy markets. Those steps included a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowances for official vehicles and partial work-from-home arrangements in the public sector.
Many of those additional restrictions were withdrawn in June, although rules on market closing times remained. The government has now brought back a wider set of controls as pressure on fuel supplies has returned.
The result is an austerity drive that reaches from government offices to shopping streets and wedding halls. For ordinary families, the most visible change may be the simplest one: at a wedding feast, the government now says there should be only one dish.
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