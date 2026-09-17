Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /The 'one-dish' wedding rule: Why Pakistan is banning big marriage feasts and car purchases

The 'one-dish' wedding rule: Why Pakistan is banning big marriage feasts and car purchases

Pakistan enforces a strict one-dish rule for weddings, bans government car buys, and cuts official fuel quotas amid energy shortages. Read the details here!

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
The 'one-dish' wedding rule: Why Pakistan is banning big marriage feasts and car purchases
Image Credit: AI. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
New travel costs for flyers: Why IndiGo's latest ancillary fee revisions will impact your next flight budget
2
3
4
5