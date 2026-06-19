/Pakistan's parallel diplomacy: How fixers, lobbyists and power brokers are opening doors abroad

Standing among the senior Pakistani officials welcoming them was Umar Farooq Zahoor, a Dubai-based businessman of Pakistani origin. Zahoor is the same person who has spent several years under scrutiny in Europe. He was born in Sialkot before his family migrated to Norway. He has long been accused of financial misconduct and Norwegian authorities have pursued him for years in connection with major fraud investigations. He was convicted in Oslo in 2003 in connection with a travel-agency fraud case.