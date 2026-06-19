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Pakistan's parallel diplomacy: How fixers, lobbyists and power brokers are opening doors abroad

Pakistan's foreign policy is increasingly relying on businessmen, lobbyists, crypto entrepreneurs and intermediaries alongside traditional diplomats. Reports suggest these unofficial networks are helping Islamabad build political, financial and strategic connections in countries including the United States, China and Gulf nations.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
Pakistan's parallel diplomacy: How fixers, lobbyists and power brokers are opening doors abroad
Image Credit: IANS.

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