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From luxury cars to donkey carts: The shocking photo stumping Pakistan's government

PTI lawmakers ditch luxury cars for donkey carts outside the Sindh Assembly. The shocking photo has left Pakistan's government stunned and social media on fire.
 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
From luxury cars to donkey carts: The shocking photo stumping Pakistan's government
Image Credit: AI. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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From luxury cars to donkey carts: The shocking photo stumping Pakistan's government
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