A line of donkey carts carrying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders arrived outside the Sindh Assembly on Friday as the party turned Pakistan's high petrol prices into a street protest. The lawmakers left their cars behind and travelled to the assembly on carts, arguing that fuel had become too costly for many Pakistanis and calling on the government to reverse the increase.
The protest was led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Sajjad Ali Soomro. He and other party members travelled from nearby areas towards the main entrance of the Sindh Assembly while displaying placards and chanting against the federal government.
The choice of donkey carts was meant to make their point visible. PTI argued that the cost of running a vehicle had become difficult to bear as petrol prices climbed.
Soomro described the increase as a "petrol bomb" on the public and said members of the government should try reaching the assembly the same way.
"The ministers and [treasury] MPAs should also reach the assembly the same way on donkey carts," Dawn quoted him as saying.
He then explained why PTI had chosen the unusual mode of transport.
"Petrol has become so expensive that we cannot even come to the assembly in our vehicles," he said.
'Petrol so expensive' that PTI lawmakers arrive at Sindh Assembly on donkey carts in protest pic.twitter.com/3rWLCS0Rwf— Faujistan (@Awaizetweets) September 18, 2026
At the time of Friday's protest, a litre of petrol cost Rs390.79 in Pakistan. High-speed diesel was selling for Rs424.92 per litre.
The price included Rs114 per litre in government taxes and duties on petrol. The corresponding amount on high-speed diesel was Rs100 per litre.
|Fuel
|Price at time of protest
|Government taxes and duties
|Petrol
|Rs390.79 per litre
|Rs114 per litre
|High-speed diesel
|Rs424.92 per litre
|Rs100 per litre
Pakistan has been dealing with higher fuel costs as conflict in the Middle East affects international oil supplies and transport routes.
A fresh price revision announced after the protest brought limited relief. From September 19, petrol was reduced by Rs1.65 to Rs389.14 per litre. High-speed diesel was cut by 88 paisa to Rs424.04 per litre.
Islamabad has introduced a separate relief programme for people using motorcycles, rickshaws, Qingqis and small cars.
Eligible owners of motorcycles and other two- and three-wheelers can receive relief of Rs100 per litre for up to 20 litres of petrol each month.
People with cars powered by engines of up to 800cc can get the same per-litre relief for up to 30 litres each month.
Putting the scheme into practice has proved difficult. Some petrol pumps did not provide the discount through the government's digital system, saying they lacked the required setup.
Fuel dealers also sought clarity on reimbursement. They questioned how and when petrol stations would recover the money after selling fuel to eligible customers at the reduced rate.
PTI is not the only group to object to the cost of fuel. The Executive Committee and Rules Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council criticised the repeated increases and asked the government to provide relief to the public.
Rising fuel costs can quickly affect household spending because they increase the cost of travelling and transporting goods.
The federal government has also returned to austerity measures as it tries to reduce fuel consumption. Markets have been ordered to close by 9 pm, while fuel allocations for official vehicles are being cut by 50 per cent for three months.
Outside the Sindh Assembly, PTI chose a simpler way to make its argument. Its lawmakers arrived without using petrol at all.
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