Pakistan Planned Massive Strike Against India On May 10; How India Foiled Enemy Strategy

Operation Sindoor: In a big revelation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted before the global leaders that the Pakistani army planned a massive strike against India on May 10 morning. Speaking in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders, Sharif said that Pakistan planned to strike India at 4.30 Am on May 10 after the Fajr prayers and its army was ready for the attack.

"On the night of May 9-10 (after May 7 Operation Sindoor), we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. We had decided that at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers, the Pakistan Armed Forces led very ably by our Field Marshal, Chief Army Staff sitting here, Sayyed Asim Munir, to teach a lesson to our enemy. But before that hour reached, India again launched missile attack using BrahMos, and hit various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi and other places," Sharif said during a speech in Azerbaijan in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev.

Unknowingly, Sharif admitted the failure of its army and Field Marshal Asim Munir, confirming that India's pre-emptive strike foiled the Pakistani army's plan to attack India.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 by India to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Pak-backed terrorists. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems. However, the Indian Air Defence systems detected, tracked, and neutralised threats using a network of radars, control centres, artillery, and both aircraft- and ground-based missiles.

On May 10, India's offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases- Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, each finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems. This forced Pakistani army to beg for a ceasefire with India.