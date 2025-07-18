Pakistan Planning Major Terror Attack On India? Jaish Chief Masood Azhar Spotted In PoK; Rings Alarm Bell In New Delhi

Terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, who is a wanted terrorist in India, was reportedly spotted in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to a report by India Today, the wanted terrorist Masood Azhar was seen in the PoK region, which is over 1,000 kilometres away from Bahawalpur, known base of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM).

The report further clarified that Masood Azhar was recently seen in Skardu, specifically around the Sadpara Road locality.

Who Is JEM Chief Masood Azhar?

This is significant information for India as the JEM Chief is one of the most-wanted terrorists in India for his involvement in several major terrorist incidents in the country, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Masood Azhar was in Indian custody at one time; however, his associates hijacked an Indian aircraft and demanded his release in exchange for over 160 passengers.

After he was released by India, Masood Azhar founded the terror outfit JeM.