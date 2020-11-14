हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diwali

Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends Diwali greetings to Hindu citizens

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. 

Pakistan PM Imran Khan extends Diwali greetings to Hindu citizens
File Photo (Twitter/@PakPMO)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended his greetings to the country's minority Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Khan conveyed his wishes with a simple message on Twitter.

"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," he wrote.

Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali across the country with zeal and fervour, with families decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

Special poojas will be held in temples while sweets will also be distributed among the people, Geo News reported.

The Hindu community lit earthen lamps in the night and burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur, the report said.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

Tags:
DiwaliImran KhanPakistan
Next
Story

Bizarre! Drunk woman drives over 1 km on metro tracks -- watch
  • 87,73,479Confirmed
  • 1,29,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Nov 14, 2020