close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan surprised by India's reaction to Donald Trump's offer of mediation in Kashmir issue

Khan also said that Trump has offered the mediation to bring Pakistan and India to the dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan surprised by India&#039;s reaction to Donald Trump&#039;s offer of mediation in Kashmir issue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his surprise at India's reaction to US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation for resolving the Kashmir issue. Khan also said that Trump has offered the mediation to bring Pakistan and India to the dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years. He also added that generations of Kashmiris have suffered and are suffering daily and need conflict resolution.

Khan had on Monday brought up the issue of Kashmir when he met Trump at the White House and it was reported that Trump offered to negotiate in the matter. Trump, however, went on to claim that the request for mediation in the matter had also been made by India, which is completely false. 

Live TV

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, "Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is for India and Pakistan to resolve alone and no third country should get itself involved. India has also maintained that peace talks between the two countries can only happen when Pakistan stop sheltering and supporting terrorists.

Interestingly, in a press release issued by the White House shortly after the meeting, Trump's remarks on Kashmir were not mentioned at all. Instead, it spoke of how the US is interested in a peaceful South Asia. "The United States is committed to creating the conditions necessary for a peaceful South Asia," read the statement.

While Imran was discussing Kashmir - among other matters - inside the Oval Office, he had to face embarrassment on the streets just outside White House with mobile banners displaying pro-Balochistan slogans doing the rounds here. Pakistan is accused by Baloch activists of violating human rights in the province and of forced disappearances. Baloch activists have also urged Trump to take action in the matter. A day earlier, Imran's speech at Capital One Arena was disrupted by Baloch activists. Members of Muttahida Qasmi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups have also held protests.

Tags:
PakistanImran KhanKashmir issueDonald Trump
Next
Story

Donald Trump's false claim gives Congress another bullet to fire at PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Donald Trump and PM Modi never talked Kashmir at G20, records show: Sources