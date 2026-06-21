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Pakistan PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir land in Zurich for US-Iran technical talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir arrived in Zurich to participate in high-level discussions on implementing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, alongside delegations from the United States, Iran, and key mediators including Qatar.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Pakistan PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir land in Zurich for US-Iran technical talks
Image Credit: ANI

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