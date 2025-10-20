Advertisement
DIWALI 2025

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Greets Hindus On Diwali; Emphasizes Peace, Compassion, Equality For All

Diwali 2025: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif extended Diwali greetings on Monday and emphasized peace and equality. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Greets Hindus On Diwali; Emphasizes Peace, Compassion, Equality For AllPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Diwali 2025: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday conveyed his Diwali wishes through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He emphasized that people of all faiths and backgrounds should be able to live in peace.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world," the post read. 

"As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity," the post added. 

"The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality," it added. 

"Let us work together to ensure that every citizen, regardless of faith or background, can live in peace and contribute to progress," it continued. 

Diwali Celebrations 

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. 

(with ANI inputs) 

