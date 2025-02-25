Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Vows To Defeat India, Says, 'Will Work Day & Night To...'

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a bold statement that is now making waves on social media. During a public rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, he passionately declared that Pakistan would defeat India in economy and development under his leadership.

“If we don’t leave India behind, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif,” he proclaimed, thumping his chest and gesturing energetically. The speech, marked by his characteristic animated style, even saw him knocking over the microphone—a moment that has been captured multiple times in the past.

If I don't defeat #India, my name is not Shehbaz Sharif," says PM Shehbaz, pledging to outpace regional rivals like India in development. Speaking in Dera Ghazi Khan, he emphasized the need for unprecedented federal-provincial collaboration to steer Pakistan towards progress.… pic.twitter.com/nQudEuLH2K — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) February 22, 2025

Sharif assured the crowd that his government is working tirelessly to improve the country’s economic situation. “We will work day and night to bring progress to Pakistan,” he said, adding that he firmly believes in the country's potential. He further strengthened his claim by swearing on the life of his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, vowing to lead Pakistan to greatness.

Despite his optimism, Pakistan continues to struggle with a deep financial crisis, mounting international debt, and severe economic challenges. While Sharif asserted that inflation had dropped significantly under his tenure—from 40% to just 2%—the country remains under pressure to implement strict economic measures to stabilize its economy.