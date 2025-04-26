Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday showed Islamabad's interest in joining a "neutral, transparent, and credible investigation" into the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 individuals, mostly civilians. Addressing a military academy in Abbottabad, Sharif stated, "Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent, and credible investigation." The statement came after India strongly retaliated by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down the Attari Integrated Check Post following the fatal incident.

Sharif Reiterates Military Preparedness

While extending the invitation for investigation, Sharif at the same time reasserted Pakistan's military preparedness, declaring, "Our forces are fully capable and prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as was shown by our resolute response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019."

Pakistan Defence Minister Supports International Probe

Sharif's words are reminiscent of previous comments by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who informed the New York Times that Islamabad is "ready to cooperate" with any probe by international inspectors.

Asif, however, blamed India for employing the terror attack as a "pretext to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty for domestic political purposes." He accused New Delhi of acting against Islamabad "without any proof or investigation."

India Acts With Diplomatic And Strategic Actions

In response to the Baisaran-Pahalgam attack, India declared a series of robust actions, including:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post

Dimination of the strength of Pakistan's diplomatic presence in India

Directive for all Pakistani nationals who entered through the Attari border to depart by May 1

PM Modi Promises To Punish Offenders

While addressing a rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a firm warning to the perpetrators of the attack, promising that terrorism will not be allowed to go unpunished.

"From the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism," Modi stated.

He added, "Those involved in this attack and those who conspired will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine." The attack has reignited tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with both sides exchanging sharp rhetoric even as international pressure mounts to de-escalate.

