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Pakistan PMO crops PM Modi out of SCO family photo, Indian PM shares full picture

Pakistan’s PMO cropped PM Narendra Modi and Iran’s president from an SCO leaders’ group photo, while India shared the unedited photograph featuring all leaders.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Pakistan PMO crops PM Modi out of SCO family photo, Indian PM shares full picture
Image Credit: X/@PakPMO

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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