Pakistan: Policeman Killed, Three Others Injured In Suicide Blast In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

One police personnel was killed and three others were injured in a suicide blast targetting a security vehicle in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, local media reported.

Lakki Marwat District Police Officers' spokesperson Asif Hassan stated that a Tajori police mobile was targetted in a suicide blast and identified the deceased as head constable Alauddin. He stated that bomber's accomplice fled from the spot and a search operation has been initiated, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terror activities in the past year, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

On November 24, a soldier was injured after armed gunmen targetted Pakistani security forces vehicle on a link road in Domel town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district.

A police personnel stated that the injured soldier was rushed to hospital in Bannu cantonment. He said that security forces and police started a joint search operation in the entire area and killed and injured several "terrorists", Dawn reported. He stated that security personnel besieged the area to arrest the fleeing attackers.

On November 8, a police official was injured after a checkpost was targetted by unidentified assailants in the Tangi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khar tehsil. An official said that the injured police personnel has been identified as Azad Khan, adding that a fire from an unknown location hit him.

Meanwhile, Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in its latest security report has revealed that Pakistan has witnessed an over 46 per cent rise in overall violence in its security landscape for the third quarter of 2025.

As per the report, Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries – among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws – resulting from 329 incidents of violence, including terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Pakistan recorded 1,527 fatalities between January and September 2024 (Q1-Q3). The 2414 fatalities during the same period showcase a surge of 58 per cent in violence. However, the source of fatalities has shifted. As many as 505 deaths were reported due to security operations in 2024, while 1022 people died due to terror attacks.

The report stated, "In 2025, security operations accounted for 1265 deaths – over half of the total fatalities. This shift underscores how the state's response has intensified, with security forces inflicting heavier losses on militants."

The CRSS report added: "Accounting for over 96 per cent of the country's violence in this quarter, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan stood out as the most volatile provinces. KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25 per cent of fatalities (230) and incidents (85). The number of fatalities, injuries, and incidents recorded in all other regions remained relatively low."