Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986639https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-political-parties-protest-against-27th-constitutional-amendment-empowering-asim-munir-2986639.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Pakistan: Political Parties Protest Against 27th Constitutional Amendment Empowering Asim Munir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) marched from the Punjab Assembly to Charing Cross on the Mall to hold their protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 06:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan: Political Parties Protest Against 27th Constitutional Amendment Empowering Asim MunirImage: X

Islamabad: Severely criticising the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the joint opposition alliance of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP) carried out a protest rally from Parliament House to the Supreme Court in Islamabad, on Tuesday. The alliance leaders said that they would observe a nationwide 'Black Day' on Friday to protest against what it termed as “ongoing constitutional violations” in Pakistan, local media reported. 

Speaking to reporters, TTAP alliance member Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that the march showcased their struggle for the “protection” of the Constitution. He said, "We walked from parliament to the Supreme Court to highlight how all avenues of justice have been closed for the people of Pakistan," Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Allama Abbas stated that freedom of expression is being "suppressed" in Pakistan. "People have been silenced, fundamental human rights are being violated, and we will not remain quiet as long as we live," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The TTAP's protest rally comes after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on November 13, which was earlier approved by both houses of Parliament. After his approval, the bill has now become part of the constitution.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) marched from the Punjab Assembly to Charing Cross on the Mall to hold their protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

After presenting a requisition at the Punjab Assembly requesting debate on the 27th Amendment, the PTI MPAs, led by party’s secretary-general Salman Akram Raja, carrying party flags and placards bearing message, "We reject 27th Constitutional Amendment" marched from Punjab Assembly to Charing Cross on Monday.

While addressing protests, Salman Akram Raja denounced the amendment and stressed that judiciary had been targeted and added that the subservient judiciary could not serve the interests of the oppressed and have-nots, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Stressing that PTI was standing tall for judiciary's respect and integrity, he said, "The PTI will not sit silent and continue fighting on roads and every other forum for the restoration of judiciary’s respect, release of founder chairman Imran Khan from jail and the nation at large."

On November 16, activists from the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) political party and its women wing Sindhiyani Tehreek (ST) held protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, corporate farming, new canals on the Indus River, honour killings and the exploitation of the resources of Sindh province.

The party's march began at Jail Road and ended at the local press club, where various leaders addressed the participants, Dawn reported. While addressing protesters, PAT President Vasand Thari called the 27th Amendment “worse than the post-hybrid system and an attack on democracy.” He accused the rulers of distorting the Constitution, suspending fundamental rights and subjugating the judiciary through the 27th Amendment, enabling them to plunder Sindh's mineral and other resources unchecked.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan: Political Parties Protest Against 27th Constitutional Amendment
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Fallout: Cong Issues Show-Cause Notice To 43 Leaders, Expulsion Looms
United Nations
Sheikh Hasina Death Sentence: International Council Of Jurists To Move UN
Mumbai CNG supply
Mumbai CNG Supply Restored After Two-Day Disruption, Relief For Commuters
weapons recovered
After Delhi Blast, Gujarat On Edge? Weapons Recovered In Gir Somnath Dargah
Artificial intelligence
Future Of Work Not About Replacing Humans With Tech But Empowering Through It
LCA Tejas
SHOCKWAVE In Pakistan: Tejas Mastery At Dubai Airshow Crushes ISI Propaganda
Technology news
Elon Musk’s X Down For Desktop Users; Gemini, Perplexity Suffer Outage
ceiling fans
Why Most Ceiling Fans Have Only 3 Blades?
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 18.11.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw