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Missing journalists & midnight blackouts: Global rights bodies confront Shehbaz Sharif over Pakistan media crackdown

Global rights groups write to PM Shehbaz Sharif, condemning Pakistan's worsening press freedom, journalist disappearances, and draconian media curbs.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Missing journalists & midnight blackouts: Global rights bodies confront Shehbaz Sharif over Pakistan media crackdown
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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