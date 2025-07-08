Post Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian Air Force humiliated and humbled the Pakistani armed forces, China not only pushed anti-Rafale narrative but also spread the news that it's offering its fifth-generation fighter jet J-35 at cheaper prices to empower the Pakistani Air Force against India. During Operation Sindoor, China tested its weapons via Pakistan, and almost all of them failed miserably against India. To hide its humiliation, China spread the word that it was selling its advanced J35 jets to China. However, following the visit to the United States by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Pakistan has shifted its tone on J35 and its ties with the United States.

Pakistan-China Ties On Threshhold?

Pakistan appears to be rethinking its military ties with China, particularly when it comes to advanced weaponry. In a surprising twist, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has dismissed recent media reports that suggested Islamabad was in talks to acquire China’s J-35 stealth fighter jets. Not long ago, the narrative was very different — there were claims that Pakistani pilots were training in Beijing to fly the J-35, and even talk of a 40-jet deal being in the pipeline.

But now, Asif is taking a step back. “We’re not buying these jets. It’s just media talk — good for Chinese defence marketing, that’s all,” he told reporters, adding a hint of sarcasm.

So What Changed?

Analysts point to two possible reasons behind Pakistan’s sudden backpedalling. First, Washington may have raised serious concerns during Munir’s trip about Pakistan’s growing military dependence on Chinese hardware. Second, Beijing itself has apparently set tough conditions for how the J-35 jets could be used — conditions that may not sit well with Islamabad.

Just last month, reports had suggested that China was offering the J-35s to Pakistan at half the price — a tempting deal for a country facing economic pressure. The fighter jets, developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, were even expected to be equipped with the PL-17, a long-range air-to-air missile. These offers had come amid simmering tensions with India, adding urgency to Pakistan’s military ambitions.

Now, however, the picture is shifting. The United States is reportedly nudging Pakistan to reduce its reliance on Chinese arms. In return, Pakistan is said to be seeking upgrades to its F-16 fleet and access to more advanced American missiles.

Economic Crisis

Experts also believe that Pakistan’s cautious approach may be influenced by its current economic realities. The country is in the middle of an IMF loan program and may not be in a position to commit to a big-ticket defence deal with China right now.

In any case, it’s clear that Pakistan’s defence calculus is undergoing a rethink — and the ripple effects could shape South Asia’s military balance for years to come. While Khwaja Asif's remark is a clear humiliation for China, now, it will be important to see how Islamabad's masters in Beijing react to the development.